Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.28.

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $15.42 on Monday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.29.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of F. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260,192 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $91,847,000 after purchasing an additional 36,169 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 73,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 50,740 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,990 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 89,872 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 168,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

