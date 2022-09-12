Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by First Capital Advisors Group LLC.

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. lowered its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 128,990 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,941 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor makes up 1.4% of First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snider Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $780,129,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,501,475,000 after purchasing an additional 26,707,784 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,135,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nomura upgraded Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.28.

Ford Motor Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.58. 1,505,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,018,289. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.42. The firm has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.