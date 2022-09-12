Forest Hill Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Forest Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,149,000. Forest Hill Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SouthState as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in SouthState by 166.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in SouthState during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SouthState by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SouthState during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in SouthState during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 18,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,587,729.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,005,491.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SouthState news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $25,228.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,193.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 18,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,587,729.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,005,491.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,704 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,398 over the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SSB stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.91. 2,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. SouthState Co. has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $93.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.10.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $383.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.97 million. SouthState had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is 32.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SSB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of SouthState from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SouthState from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of SouthState to $91.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of SouthState from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SouthState currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

