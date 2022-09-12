Forest Hill Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Forest Hill Capital LLC decreased its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 648,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155,155 shares during the period. First Horizon accounts for 4.0% of Forest Hill Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Forest Hill Capital LLC owned 0.12% of First Horizon worth $15,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FHN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.21. The stock had a trading volume of 106,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,214,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $24.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of First Horizon to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

