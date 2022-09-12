Fort Baker Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 112,795 Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.21% of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBCP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 75,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 22,337 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,580,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 933,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,124,000 after acquiring an additional 461,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TBCP remained flat at $9.84 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,603. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88.

About Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

