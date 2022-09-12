Fort Baker Capital Management LP Purchases 19,186 Shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,826,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,186 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V makes up about 4.2% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fort Baker Capital Management LP owned 6.56% of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V worth $27,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 5.4% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,027,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,076,000 after acquiring an additional 52,412 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 403.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,023,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,964,000 after acquiring an additional 819,858 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the first quarter worth approximately $9,035,000. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,335,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 88.5% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 607,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 285,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V Stock Performance

Shares of HCIC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.88. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,086. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.82. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.16.

About Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on the industrial technology and infrastructure sectors.

