Fort Baker Capital Management LP Purchases 3,014 Shares of Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP grew its position in Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,475,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the quarter. Levere makes up about 2.2% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fort Baker Capital Management LP owned 4.37% of Levere worth $14,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LVRA. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Levere by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 51,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Levere in the first quarter worth $103,000. RP Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in Levere by 7.4% in the first quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 418,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 28,649 shares in the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Levere during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,144,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Levere by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 900,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 338,691 shares in the last quarter. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levere Price Performance

Shares of LVRA remained flat at $9.88 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,437. Levere Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.80.

About Levere

Levere Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses to identify and acquire business operating in the mobility sector, including the development of autonomous driving, connected vehicles, mobility services, and electric vehicles in the Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

