Fortress Investment Group LLC Acquires New Position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNAW)

Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNAW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 75,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000.

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VHNAW remained flat at $0.15 during trading hours on Monday. 1,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,486. Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.15.

About Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring business within the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

