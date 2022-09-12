Fortress Investment Group LLC Has $77,000 Stock Holdings in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNEW)

Fortress Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNEW – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,819 shares during the period. Fortress Investment Group LLC’s holdings in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 156,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 681,518 shares during the period.

Get JAWS Hurricane Acquisition alerts:

JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Stock Performance

HCNEW stock remained flat at $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30. JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $1.52.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAWS Hurricane Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.