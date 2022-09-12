Fortress Investment Group LLC Sells 63,060 Shares of Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO)

Fortress Investment Group LLC cut its stake in Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 577,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,060 shares during the period. Mogo accounts for 0.1% of Fortress Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Fortress Investment Group LLC owned about 0.75% of Mogo worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mogo by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 10,511 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mogo by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Mogo by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 35,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mogo by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Mogo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. 15.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on Mogo from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOGO traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.21. 2,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Mogo Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $6.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.55. The firm has a market cap of $91.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.97.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Mogo had a negative return on equity of 20.83% and a negative net margin of 164.10%. The company had revenue of $13.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.38 million. Research analysts anticipate that Mogo Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to get in control of their financial health. It offers Mogo app to access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection and monthly credit score monitoring; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; and MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans.

