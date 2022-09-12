Fortress Wealth Group LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,577 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Boeing makes up 1.4% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 42.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6,466.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.06.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $158.62. 122,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,444,828. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.39. The company has a market capitalization of $94.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 1.35. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

