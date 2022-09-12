Fortress Wealth Group LLC Purchases 1,064 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

ACWX traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.32. 72,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,138,873. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $42.76 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.68.

