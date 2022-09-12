Fortress Wealth Group LLC Sells 33,829 Shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG – Get Rating) by 74.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,829 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.29% of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMLG. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 98,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 28,489 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $535,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 18,501 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 12,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $226,000.

First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF stock traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $18.99. 15,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,062. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.47. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $16.09 and a 1 year high of $29.35.

