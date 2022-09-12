Forum Financial Management LP Has $1.32 Million Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Allstate by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 427,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,267,000 after acquiring an additional 18,238 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Allstate by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 883,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,938,000 after acquiring an additional 224,823 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Allstate by 163.2% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 9,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $127.30. The stock had a trading volume of 18,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,768. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.71. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.47%.

ALL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Argus cut Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

