Forum Financial Management LP Has $1.63 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 40,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.60. The stock had a trading volume of 333,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,137,307. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The stock has a market cap of $224.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

