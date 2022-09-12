Forum Financial Management LP Has $5.77 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Forum Financial Management LP lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.3% of Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 317,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,254,000 after buying an additional 18,203 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 5,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. HBK Investments L P increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 257.9% during the 1st quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 15,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $5,601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,011,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.96 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The stock has a market cap of $407.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

