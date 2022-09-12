Forum Financial Management LP Purchases 17,006 Shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Rating) by 214.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,006 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.60% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 190,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

DFIP traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $43.64. The stock had a trading volume of 990 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,785. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.85 and a 200-day moving average of $45.93.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.