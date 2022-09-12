Forum Financial Management LP Raises Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,213,765,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,514 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2,999.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,621,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,368 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,525,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,183,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,424 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.84, for a total value of $64,436,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,623,810 shares in the company, valued at $32,102,769,860.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.84, for a total value of $64,436,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,623,810 shares in the company, valued at $32,102,769,860.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 753,125 shares of company stock worth $242,744,201 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $318.10. The stock had a trading volume of 54,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,200. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $220.20 and a 1-year high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 62.52%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

