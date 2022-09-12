Forum Financial Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Forum Financial Management LP lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,071 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $137.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,633,758. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.33. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $374.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.29.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

