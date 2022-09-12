Forum Financial Management LP Sells 168 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Forum Financial Management LP decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,959.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 143,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,176,000 after acquiring an additional 138,738 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $7,811,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 46.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,766,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,804 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 51.3% during the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 159,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,297,000 after acquiring an additional 54,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,130,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,790,000 after acquiring an additional 27,208 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $413.06. 139,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,737,526. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $414.03.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

