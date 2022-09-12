Forum Financial Management LP Sells 813 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Forum Financial Management LP decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,162,000 after buying an additional 2,427,950 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,948,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,875,000 after purchasing an additional 562,260 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,665,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,263,000 after acquiring an additional 49,650 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,933,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,111,000 after acquiring an additional 79,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,618,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,254,000 after acquiring an additional 210,543 shares during the last quarter.

VUG stock traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $249.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,790. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.19 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $244.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.04.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

