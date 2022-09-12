Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Forward Pharma A/S Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FWP opened at $3.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average of $4.86. Forward Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $7.22.

About Forward Pharma A/S

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing FP187 proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

