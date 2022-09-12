FOS Capital Limited (ASX:FOS) Plans Final Dividend of $0.01

FOS Capital Limited (ASX:FOS – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Monday, September 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Sunday, October 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 12th.

FOS Capital Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.40, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

About FOS Capital

FOS Capital Ltd, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of commercial luminaires, outdoor fittings, linear extruded lighting, and architectural lighting solutions in Australia and New Zealand. It offers lighting products for indoor, outdoor, and industrial solutions. The company's brands include, JSB Lighting, FORMA Lighting, VEKTA PROFILES, FREND Lighting, MEGABAY, and LIGHTING YOUNGKONG.

