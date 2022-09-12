FOS Capital Limited (ASX:FOS) Plans Final Dividend of $0.01

FOS Capital Limited (ASX:FOS – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Monday, September 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Sunday, October 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 12th.
FOS Capital Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.40, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
About FOS Capital
