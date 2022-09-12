FPR Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

FPR Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,673,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. CommScope makes up approximately 5.0% of FPR Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. FPR Partners LLC owned about 9.49% of CommScope worth $155,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,287. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.00.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 105.05%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles L. Treadway bought 48,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $500,471.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,534.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Charles L. Treadway bought 48,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $500,471.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,534.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 559,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,629,432.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 63,076 shares of company stock valued at $645,321. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CommScope from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CommScope from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of CommScope from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

