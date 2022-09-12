Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 23,347 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 187,239 shares.The stock last traded at $25.52 and had previously closed at $25.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDP has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 0.56.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresh Del Monte Produce

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDP. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,908,000 after purchasing an additional 275,105 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,018,000 after acquiring an additional 128,374 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 316.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 116,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,055,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,086,000 after acquiring an additional 111,127 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,519,000 after acquiring an additional 106,084 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

