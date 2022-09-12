Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Downgraded by Truist Financial to Hold

Truist Financial cut shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FRPT. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Freshpet from $135.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Freshpet from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.38.

Freshpet Price Performance

Freshpet stock opened at $39.51 on Thursday. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $159.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.95 and a 200-day moving average of $70.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $146.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Freshpet’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Freshpet will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,670,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,481,000 after buying an additional 1,322,810 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 214.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,865,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,807,000 after buying an additional 1,271,638 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,308,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,184,000 after buying an additional 1,090,907 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth about $105,377,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Freshpet by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,028,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,389,000 after purchasing an additional 485,765 shares during the last quarter.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

