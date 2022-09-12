Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Shares Purchased by Luxor Capital Group LP

Luxor Capital Group LP raised its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) by 239.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,067,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,458,117 shares during the quarter. Frontier Communications Parent comprises 0.8% of Luxor Capital Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Luxor Capital Group LP owned 0.84% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $57,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FYBR. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 487,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,362,000 after purchasing an additional 115,204 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter worth about $1,049,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Frontier Communications Parent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Frontier Communications Parent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FYBR traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,064. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.93 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.94. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

