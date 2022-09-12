Fundamenta (FMTA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $226.00

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $19,679.80 and approximately $226.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fundamenta coin can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004499 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004498 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002270 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.11 or 0.00747205 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014455 BTC.
About Fundamenta
Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,105,833 coins and its circulating supply is 2,835,717 coins. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Fundamenta
