FYDcoin Price Tops $0.0011 (FYD)

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 11th. FYDcoin has a total market cap of $680,695.02 and $5,742.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FYDcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded up 16.2% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004504 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22,203.48 or 1.00024020 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.99 or 0.00756784 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About FYDcoin
FYD is a coin. Its launch date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 625,875,643 coins. FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin. FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
