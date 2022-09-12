Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Shares Gap Up to $48.16

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $48.16, but opened at $50.65. Galapagos shares last traded at $51.65, with a volume of 1,778 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Galapagos from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Galapagos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Galapagos from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Galapagos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.75.

Galapagos Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Galapagos ( NASDAQ:GLPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.48. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 16.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $146.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.44 million. Equities analysts forecast that Galapagos NV will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Galapagos during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 100.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 19.48% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

Further Reading

