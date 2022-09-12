Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Stock Holdings Increased by Great Point Partners LLC

Great Point Partners LLC increased its stake in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Galapagos makes up about 5.4% of Great Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Great Point Partners LLC owned about 0.55% of Galapagos worth $22,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLPG. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 29,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the 1st quarter valued at $1,984,000. 19.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPG traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.23. The company had a trading volume of 15,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,311. Galapagos NV has a 52-week low of $46.41 and a 52-week high of $72.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.55.

Galapagos ( NASDAQ:GLPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $146.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.44 million. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 16.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Galapagos NV will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLPG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Galapagos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Galapagos from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Galapagos from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

