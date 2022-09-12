Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Receives $55.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $49.98 on Monday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $52.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 43.54%. The business had revenue of $326.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 127.03%.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,671,636. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

