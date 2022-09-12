GATX Co. (GATX) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the transportation company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

GATX has raised its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. GATX has a payout ratio of 31.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect GATX to earn $6.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of GATX stock traded up $1.54 on Monday, reaching $97.58. 233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,653. GATX has a 1-year low of $84.50 and a 1-year high of $127.58. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.70 million. GATX had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 14.20%. GATX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GATX will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on GATX from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Institutional Trading of GATX

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GATX by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,700,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $456,402,000 after acquiring an additional 11,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of GATX by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,169,000 after acquiring an additional 27,484 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in GATX by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,377,000 after buying an additional 8,691 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in GATX by 23.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,775,000 after buying an additional 31,933 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in GATX by 139.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after buying an additional 34,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

About GATX

(Get Rating)

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.