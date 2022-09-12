Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 4,925 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises about 1.1% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $24,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 161,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,375,000 after acquiring an additional 83,262 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,181,000 after acquiring an additional 10,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

BATS EFAV traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.11. 659,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.74 and a 200-day moving average of $66.65.

