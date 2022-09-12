Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,311 shares during the quarter. FS KKR Capital makes up approximately 0.6% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.22% of FS KKR Capital worth $13,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,561,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,146,000 after buying an additional 35,299 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 19,726,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,170,000 after buying an additional 3,100,501 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 113,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 37,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Hovde Group lowered their price target on FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Compass Point decreased their target price on FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FSK traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.61. 47,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.48.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $379.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.79 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 40.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 128.30%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

