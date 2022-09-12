Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 0.8% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $18,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,112,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,508,325,000 after buying an additional 522,942 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,259,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,204,855,000 after buying an additional 108,796 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,692,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,123,795,000 after buying an additional 221,140 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,323,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $894,036,000 after buying an additional 292,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.2% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,034,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,612,000 after buying an additional 1,913,013 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $155.60. The stock had a trading volume of 29,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,566. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.03 and its 200-day moving average is $156.04. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $139.96 and a 52 week high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

