Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.68 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 96.9% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.65. The stock had a trading volume of 13,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,902. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $123.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.87.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

