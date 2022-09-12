Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $6.13 Million Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,202 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $6,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 38,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 462.5% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

BATS PTNQ traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $52.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,665 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.67 and its 200 day moving average is $52.27. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $33.90.

