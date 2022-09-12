Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $6.81 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $191.75. The company had a trading volume of 49,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,522. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.35 and a 52 week high of $228.26.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

