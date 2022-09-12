Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $9.80 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.17. 2,550,544 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.17.

