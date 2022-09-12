Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,200 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on COST. Raymond James lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $579.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.28.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $539.65. The stock had a trading volume of 36,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,484. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $239.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $527.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $520.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

