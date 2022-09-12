Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC cut its holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 743,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,647 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned 0.66% of 10x Genomics worth $56,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 34.8% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 52.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 378,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,808,000 after buying an additional 130,149 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 47.3% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 68,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after buying an additional 22,036 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 378.6% during the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 337,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,653,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $45,465.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,553,996.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $34,732.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,257.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $45,465.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,553,996.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,994 shares of company stock worth $175,739. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

10x Genomics Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ TXG traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.39. 22,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,623. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.01. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $187.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.49 and a beta of 1.70.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.17). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 28.62% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $114.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered 10x Genomics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. William Blair lowered 10x Genomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

About 10x Genomics

(Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.