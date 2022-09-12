Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Has $121.56 Million Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,470,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,887 shares during the period. Kornit Digital makes up about 1.1% of Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned approximately 2.96% of Kornit Digital worth $121,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $1,045,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 944,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,799,000 after acquiring an additional 76,415 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 51,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,892,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KRNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet cut Kornit Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Kornit Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.60.

Kornit Digital Price Performance

Shares of Kornit Digital stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.11. 9,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,966. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $181.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.84.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.00 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. The company’s revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

About Kornit Digital

(Get Rating)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.