Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,432,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 562,770 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 3.73% of Codexis worth $50,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 372.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Codexis in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 517.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of Codexis in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codexis in the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.88. 34,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,117. Codexis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $42.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.09 million, a P/E ratio of -25.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $38.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.86 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

CDXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Codexis from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Codexis from $42.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark set a $20.00 price objective on Codexis in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

In related news, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $342,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,022,679 shares in the company, valued at $8,979,121.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Codexis news, Director John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $331,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,022,679 shares in the company, valued at $8,815,492.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $342,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,022,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,979,121.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

