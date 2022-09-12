Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Lowers Stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,484,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,446 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned 0.06% of Impinj worth $94,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 49.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 35.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 7.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 71.3% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 545.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $37,153.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 53,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,962.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $37,153.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 53,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,962.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $28,040.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,138 shares of company stock valued at $7,039,005. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.80.

PI stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.79. 12,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,364. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $99.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -41.45 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.95.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.07% and a negative return on equity of 236.49%. The business had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

