Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 67.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 243,067 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 494,182 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $46,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COIN shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $600.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $173.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.50.

In other news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 5,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.00 per share, with a total value of $365,428.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,106,262. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $156,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $365,428.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,106,262. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 24,601 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,254. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

COIN stock traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.33. The stock had a trading volume of 185,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,285,187. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of -40.03 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.83 and a 12-month high of $368.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.44.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($1.91). The firm had revenue of $808.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.32 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

