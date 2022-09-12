Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Reduces Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC decreased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,067,054 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 276,459 shares during the period. DICK’S Sporting Goods accounts for 1.0% of Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 1.34% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $106,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3,127.8% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 34,763 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 33,686 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 25,622 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,043 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,766 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKS traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.88. The company had a trading volume of 49,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,051. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.88. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $142.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.17. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.72%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,894,692.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DKS. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.39.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

