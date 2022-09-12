Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Sells 103,527 Shares of Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,034,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,527 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned approximately 7.87% of Rent the Runway worth $34,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RENT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the 4th quarter worth $1,202,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the 4th quarter worth $2,163,000. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the 4th quarter worth $652,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the 4th quarter worth $414,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 9,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $42,786.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,744 shares of company stock worth $80,913. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rent the Runway stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.88. The company had a trading volume of 18,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $24.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.88.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that Rent the Runway, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

RENT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Rent the Runway in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Rent the Runway in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.36.

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

