Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Sells 1,291,202 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,113,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,291,202 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned 0.13% of Snap worth $76,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.0% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,871,000 after buying an additional 6,591,367 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,340,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,703 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Snap by 0.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,228,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,881,000 after purchasing an additional 120,553 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Snap by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Snap by 95.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,380 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Snap from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Moffett Nathanson cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Snap from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.11.

Insider Activity

Snap Price Performance

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $80,011.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,138,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,559,594.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 37,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $463,447.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,449,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,795,905.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $80,011.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,138,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,559,594.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,199,896 shares of company stock worth $12,501,449.

Shares of SNAP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,106,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,642,102. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $83.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Snap had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

