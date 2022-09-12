Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Sells 16,152 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,152 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $38,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.3% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $996,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 124.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 183,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,007,000 after purchasing an additional 101,544 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOW. KeyCorp cut their target price on ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.84.

Insider Activity

ServiceNow Stock Performance

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total value of $65,365.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,561.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total value of $65,365.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,561.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total transaction of $2,112,419.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,534.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,256 shares of company stock valued at $14,019,372 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $5.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $475.13. 28,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,737,636. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $406.47 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $462.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $486.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.98 billion, a PE ratio of 519.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

